Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 56,380 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLXE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,645. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $250.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLXE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Amin J. Khoury acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $908,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,517 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

