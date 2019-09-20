Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 43,395 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter worth $3,384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 500.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 50,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE JAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 10,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,114. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

