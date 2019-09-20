Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.16. 562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $402,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $336,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

