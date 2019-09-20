Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 5,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 173,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,653,526.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,103,968 shares of company stock worth $22,295,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

