Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,818,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after buying an additional 140,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after acquiring an additional 67,312 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 334,931 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 876,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

ATGE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

