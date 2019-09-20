Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

