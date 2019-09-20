Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,198 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 118,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $199,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $46,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

THS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. 3,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

