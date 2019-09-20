Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,700 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Raven Industries worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,317,000 after buying an additional 146,084 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $48.70.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Several research firms have commented on RAVN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

