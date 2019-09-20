Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pure Storage from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,050. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $185,371.80. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $512,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Pure Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pure Storage by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Pure Storage by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 68,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.