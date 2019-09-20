Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Set at $18.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has been assigned a $18.00 target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 7,313,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,050. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $512,247. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.