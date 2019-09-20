Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Set at $25.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has been given a $25.00 price target by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 3,922,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $185,371.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $512,247. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $390,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Pure Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pure Storage by 168.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 68,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

