Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cross Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock worth $512,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 253,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,990,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

