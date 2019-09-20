Putnam Investments LLC Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,209 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,590. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.