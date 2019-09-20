PVG Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,295 shares during the period. Arlington Asset Investment makes up 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 73.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 472.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,733. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

