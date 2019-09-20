PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,844,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

