PVG Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Olin comprises about 1.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Olin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,351 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,168,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,531,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 725,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

