QLC Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.35 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $2.83 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

