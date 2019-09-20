Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.13 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.97 million and $432,451.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021228 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.02118016 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000631 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,125,115 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

