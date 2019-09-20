Qube (ASX:QUB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $3.15. Qube shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 14,562,037 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Qube’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Qube Company Profile (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

