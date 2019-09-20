Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Shares Up 8.7%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 24,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 47,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

About Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

