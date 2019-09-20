QUINADS (QUIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 22% against the dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $51,492.00 and approximately $25,396.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00081811 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00389548 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006906 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000932 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

