Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Quixant in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of LON:QXT opened at GBX 158.10 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.81. Quixant has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 484 ($6.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Jon Jayal acquired 2,500 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £4,075 ($5,324.71).

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

