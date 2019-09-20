QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $5.35 million and $432,744.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.06 or 0.05374491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,803,290 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

