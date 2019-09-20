Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Shares Down 0.4%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.29, approximately 13,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 359,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

About Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

