Raymond James Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $38.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,593,285.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,578.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,381,000 after buying an additional 9,550,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,832 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 376.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,753 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 784,976 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.