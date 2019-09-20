Raymond James Cuts InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Price Target to $9.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

