RDI Reit’s (RDI) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of LON:RDI opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.51) on Tuesday. RDI Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The stock has a market cap of $440.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

