REBL Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. REBL has a total market capitalization of $176,737.00 and $11.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REBL has traded down 2% against the dollar. One REBL token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00210687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01210173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018181 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020938 BTC.

About REBL

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin.

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

