Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

9/20/2019 – J B Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – J B Hunt Transport Services was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – J B Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2019 – J B Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2019 – J B Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.