Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UBS Group (UBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UBS Group (NYSE: UBS):

9/10/2019 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/30/2019 – UBS Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/30/2019 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/21/2019 – UBS Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/2/2019 – UBS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Get UBS Group AG alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,129,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626,664 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 384.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,796,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893,142 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in UBS Group by 677.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,186,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 191.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,960,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.