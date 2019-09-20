Red Pulse Market Capitalization Achieves $12.56 Million (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinrail. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

