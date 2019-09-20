Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,137,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 775,989 shares.The stock last traded at $295.87 and had previously closed at $286.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

