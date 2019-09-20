Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Glaukos worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 272,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,462 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.49. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $183,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $1,494,162. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

