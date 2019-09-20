Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,305 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

ACB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 345,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,715,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.47. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

