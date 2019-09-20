Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SID traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 79,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

