Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $14.44 Million Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 498,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $239,996,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $102,186,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10,867.8% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 1,043,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,264,508. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $278.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.