Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 39,200 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.58% of BankFinancial worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,929.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. BankFinancial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

