Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 132,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.12. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,212,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Replimune Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

