Republic Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.51 Million (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Republic Protocol has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $32.15.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

