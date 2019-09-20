Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 854,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 387,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $416.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

In other news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

