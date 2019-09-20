Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.63. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 11,173,972 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -330.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04.

In related news, insider John Welborn bought 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$552,420.00 ($391,787.23).

About Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

