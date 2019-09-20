Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $86.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $15,587,318.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,341,000 after purchasing an additional 736,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,083,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.