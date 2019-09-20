Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $196.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,970. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $175.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total value of $4,093,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $4,993,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.