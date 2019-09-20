RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RHIM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,040 ($78.92) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,997.50 ($78.37).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 4,230 ($55.27) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,310.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,608.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

