Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:RICOY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

