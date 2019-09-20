Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) & PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) Head to Head Review

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and PeerStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 1 0 3.00 PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than PeerStream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PeerStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of PeerStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -15.41% -8.20% 18.44% PeerStream -0.15% -1.88% -1.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and PeerStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $252.79 million 1.27 -$67.96 million ($0.32) -15.06 PeerStream $26.36 million 0.45 -$3.80 million N/A N/A

PeerStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rimini Street.

Summary

Rimini Street beats PeerStream on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

