RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 17.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 386,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the first quarter worth $118,000.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.