Robert C. Khayat Sells 1,726 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,002.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.56. 94,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.98 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

