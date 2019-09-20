Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) a $215.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.08. 1,280,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,943. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $209.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $2,874,117.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,158,529.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,109.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $18,310,608. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.