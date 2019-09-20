Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) a $315.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.29.

Shares of ULTA traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.59. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,883,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after buying an additional 483,342 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

